Anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have said its operatives stormed the ongoing presidential primary election of the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP), at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to monitor delegates inducement and financial malpractices.

The anti-graft agency’s Public Relations Officer, Wilson Uwujaren, who spoke disclosed this to Punch on Saturday evening.

“Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices,” he said.

The operatives had on Saturday evening, stormed the venue of the ongoing PDP’s presidential primary elections in Abuja.