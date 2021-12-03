By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As preparation for Osun governorship election gathers momentum, a socio political group within Osun state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elephant Forum, has thrown its weight behind the former secretary to the state government, Engr. Fatai Akinade Akinbade’s candidature, saying he is the only candidate that can win the election for the party.

The group in a release issued after their meeting recently and signed by its state coordinator, Comrade Ajileye Wasiu noted that Alhaji Akinbade has the wherewithal to paddle the canoe of the state, adding that he is the best of all aspirants jostling for the number one sit in the state from PDP.

The forum averred that why it is backing Akinbade is his administrative acumen and accessibility to the people, adding that he is endowed with wisdom and native intelligent to settle crisis if any.

“Alhaji Fatai Akinade Akinbade is an administrator per excellence,” the group said. “He is easily accessible, he is sellable and credible person with high humane, God gave him native intelligent on how to handle issues, he is well educated and his character can speak for him.

“Our forum being a socio political group was borne out of the passion to promote norms and values through canvassing and mass mobilization for our great party, PDP. We are of the move to reclaim our party’s lost glory through credible elections”

“Our choice of Fatai Akinade Akinbade was borne out of the passion of repositioning our great party by presenting a credible, sellable and most acceptable candidate for the people of Osun,” the statement concluded.

