By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ede/Egbedore/ Ejigbo Federal Constituency in Osun state on Tuesday backed the second term bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying that nobody from the federal Constituency should challenge him at the primary election.

The APC leaders who converged at the Ido-Osun in their numbers for the federal constituency meeting noted that Governor Oyetola has done well in terms of infrastructural development in the area, adding that whoever contests the primary against the governor from the federal Constituency is not known to them and he or she would not have their support in any form whatsoever.

The APC leaders said the decision to declare Governor Oyetola as their sole candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election was borne out of the conviction they have that he would definitely take the state to an enviable status among the comity of states.

Addressing a press conference, the APC chairman in the federal constituency, elders Alh. Gbadebo Ajao said they were impressed by the administrative style and unprecedented achievements of the governor, despite the myriad of economic challenges and humongous debt burden inherited from the previous administration .

In the text Titled “Declaration Of Unwavering Support For Oyetola’s Second Term”, the party members stressed “whosoever contests against the incumbent Governor is Not known to them and does NOT/would not have their support in any form whatsoever.

“We are saying OYETOLA LEEKAN SI as we continue to strategise as a Federal Constituency to take the governorship position from Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola coming 2026.

“This Conference becomes highly INEVITABLE at this time after wide consultations across all divides within our Federal Constituency.

“The precarious political situation in the Country wherein everyone sees his/her Party/Group as the most popular to win any election at whatever level without weighing nor possessing all prerequisites for winning a good election calls for this Conference since our Federal Constituency is not an island

“Since democracy permits free expression of views, agitations, interests, demonstrations and any means of driving home your needs at a point in time, it has grossly been misused in the recent past.

“Based on the above premise, our agitations in 2018 tagged “-WEST LOKAN” was borne out of perceived and adjudged marginalization and total neglect in the preceding years which served as fueling pads for the movement.

“However, the election of Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola with his pragmatic, all inclusive, BOTTOM-UP approach and sterling administrative style of his administration have brought solace and comfort to our Federal Constituency in many facets and spheres including and not limited to-Educational, Health, Security, Massive infrastructural development, Welfarism, Party rejuvenation, prompt and timely payment of full salaries and approval of minimums wage across board remain convincing proofs while His Excellency-Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola should be given our unwavering support for his re-election come July 16th 2022.

“We are amazed that despite the myriads of economic challenges and inherited humongous debt burden, the Oyetola’s administration has continued regular issuance of pensionable bond certificates, payment of monthly pension to pensioners on the old pension scheme and constant release of funds for the settlement of gratuities to the tune of N40billion within the last three years

“Our Federal constituency has benefited greatly from Oyetola’s administration massive infrastructural rejuvenation, our age long infrastructural decay is becoming a thing of the past, notably are the reconstruction of the over 25km Ede- Ara Junction to Ejigbo that was in sorry state for a number of years, reconstruction of Ido Osun township road with spur to Palace, the reconstruction of Oke Gada.

“Ede – Army Barracks (Ede) -Ara Junction, rehabilitation of Ofatedo road, rehabilitation of Akoda Junction to Cottage junction to Oke Gada Ede, the nearly completed 3.8km reconstruction of Ejigbo township road, rehabilitation of Ejigbo market to UNIOSUN Junction, rehabilitation of Osogbo – Iwo road to mention but a few.

“Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola also announced few days ago the approval of reconstruction of LAMECO to Agunbelowo – Okinini- Ilobu – ifon road, construction of Hallelujah road networks and reconstruction of Okinin township road.

“The most recent of Oyetola’s administration collaborative efforts with Nigerian Air Force, towards developing the Ido-Osun Airport Corridor are yielding positive results with the establishment of an Airforce Base in Ido Osun.

“HEALTH SECTOR:

Almost all Primary Health Centres in the 42 electoral Wards within this Federal Constituency were rebuilt, furnished, equipped, stocked, Staffed and operational we are talking which were not so prior to agitation time of 2018 as well as the rehabilitation of Ejigbo General Hospital, other aforementioned sectors have equally witnessed and still witnessing positive unprecedented transformation.

“At this juncture, we leaders of APC EDE/EGBEDORE/EJIGBO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY are declaring OUR HEARTY RESOLUTION as a Federal Constituency to remain committed, loyal, supportive and dependable allies of His Excellency Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola in working selflessly for the realization of his Second Term come 16th day of July 2022.

“Based on this stand, we are also declaring to the World that none of APC members from EDE/EGBEDORE/EJIGBO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY will contest Party Primaries with the incumbent performing Governor and whosoever does that is Not known to us and does NOT/would not have our support in any form whatsoever but we are saying OYETOLA LEEKAN SI as we continue to strategise as a Federal Constituency to take from Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola coming 2026.

“Also on behalf of this Federal Constituency, I wholeheartedly register our profound gratitude and appreciation for uncommon supports from all citizens and residents of this State always accorded our Party led Government under His Excellency -Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola.

“Party members and our teaming supporters are further enjoined to redouble their efforts towards realization and actualization of second Term bid via gubernatorial election presently slated for the 16th day of July 2022.”

