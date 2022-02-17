By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Former governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola has described the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola as a traitor who doesn’t deserve to be reelected.

Aregbesola said the governor has rubbished all the legacy they built together for eight good years of serving together as governor and chief of staff, hence not worthy of second term.

The interior Minister stated this while addressing the members of his splinter group of the All Progressives Congress, The Osun Progressives (TOP) in Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole/Isokan/ Ayedaade federal constituency on Thursday.

According to him, Oyetola has since assumption of office in 2018 battled him over an offence he knows nothing about.

“Oyetola, since he got to office, has been in battle with me. He said that I don’t want him to become a governor but he is already a governor. What else does he want?” he inquired.

“I am now different from what I used to be when I was a governor because I served wholeheartedly. I’m chubbier now. I campaigned passionately for him under the rain, he is now my enemy. I begged him for two years and even sent people to him. He refused. Everything we did together for eight years, he has destroyed.”

Speaking on why he is supporting Alhaji. Moshood Adeoti, his former secretary instead of governor Oyetola, Aregbesola said Oyetola has betrayed the confidence he reposed in him, and it was time for a real progressive and a party man.

Boasting that Adeoti will emerge victoriously on Saturday as the party’s flagbearer, he said, “He (Oyetola) will not return for second term. 2+2=4. This Saturday’s election will determine his date. The party has already said that we should conduct election after four years.”

“It is not a sin to contest for a position in a democratic government, the constitution of the party stipulated that after four years we can change our candidate, but if he abides by the tenet of the party, we will support him for another term but if we see that he is doing things against the interest of the party, it the duty of the leaders and party members to vote against such person at the primary.”

“Since Oyetola assumed office, he has waged war against me as if I once harmed him. He claimed that I did not want him to emerge as governor, I told him that I heard him and now he is the governor, what else is the problem?

“He thought he can destroy me through my work, nobody was pushing him, he is pushing himself. He deliberately toed that path. He wagged war against me. He refused to listen to my please until he got rid of me.”

“When I observed that he would not listen, I called people together that they should start telling people that progressives family must not spoil.

“We are the ones that bore the flag of this party, we fought for it since 2004. The owner cannot stand while his possession is destroyed. Those people who don’t know how we build the party, are unpredictable.”