Osimhen as good as Drogba, must stop diving - Mourinho

AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho, has praised Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, noting that he’s on the same level as Didier Drogba, former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker.

The Portuguese praise for the Nigerian came as Serie A leaders Napoli beat the Giallorossi 2-1 in a tight affair on Sunday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with 14 league goals, two ahead of fellow Nigerian attacker, Ademola Lookman who has taken to his stride with Atalanta scoring 12 league goals.

He scored his 14th Serie A goal against Roma with brilliant control, takedown, and finish to give the Partenopei the lead in the 14th minute.

Mourinho was impressed with Osimhen but warned he would have to change his game if he ever goes to the Premier League.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money,” he said.

“However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him. Certain attitudes are accepted in Italy.“

Mourinho on speaking with Osimhen after the final whistle; “I told him that he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive.”