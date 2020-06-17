BY EMEKA EJERE

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has hailed the Appeal Court verdict, which upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying by the verdict, “a Daniel has come to judgement.”

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal on had on Tuesday upheld the earlier judgement delivered against Oshiomhole by a High Court.

Reacting, Okechukwu, a chieftain of the APC, said the judgement was in order.

In a statement, Okechukwu said, “It is good riddance to bad rubbish. He was playing God. One is vindicated, as I had maintained that Comrade Adams was no more a valid chairman of our great party.

“Out of narcissism, he glossed over his valid suspension by his ward executive and with culture of impunity failed to adhere to the provisions of APC Constitution.

“A man who lost his ward, LGA and State Exco has no reason to remain chairman. The good thing is that his suspension will afford a golden opportunity for the leadership of our party to overhaul and reposition our great party along the core progressive tenets, as we enshrined during merger in our constitution.”

“Let’s be frank, and do a careful review of Adams stewardship and take our party as a company in stock market. As MD of APC Plc and taking states controlled in 2019 as stocks, did Adams pass or fail? He failed woefully,” Okechukwu declared.