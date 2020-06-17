BY EMEKA EJERE

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting national chairman of the party.

The development followed the Court of Appeal decision which upheld the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The initial suspension was ordered by an FCT High Court.

In a statement Tuesday night, APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it has been guided by the legal department.

He noted that in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the party’s constitution, “the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman”.

The spokesman said according to the Section, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.