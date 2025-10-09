Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has challenged former Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to a debate as he claimed he remains the most important politician in the South East.

Kalu made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, when asked if he believed Igbos should line behind Obi ahead of future elections.

The senator, who currently represents Abia North, refused to comment copiously on Obi, saying he would only do so if the Labour Party candidate were present for a debate.

“I’m a member of the APC, and I don’t want to discuss Peter Obi.

Each time you mention him, I become uncomfortable because I’ve told you before — any day you want to discuss Peter Obi with me, give us two hours, put him there, and put me here. Then we’ll sort it out,” Kalu said.

When asked if he shared the view that Obi had become the political leader of the South-East, Kalu dismissed the claim, insisting that his political achievements surpassed Obi’s.

Kalu said, “He’s not my leader; I am the most important politician from that zone.

“I have won two states before under PPA.

“I ran for president before; my 4.9 million votes in 2007 are still there. We achieved a lot with PPA. We had ministers, ambassadors, and other appointments under President Yar’Adua.”

Advertisement

Challenging Obi to a debate, Kalu said: “Arrange in your studio a meeting between me and Peter Obi. Put two of us in the same place.”

Responding to a question on his future political ambitions, Kalu said age would not deter him from running for president if given the opportunity, citing former U.S. President Donald Trump as an example.

Kalu said, “If I’m healthy and God gives me life, I can still contest. The question is not age, it’s competency.