David Ukpo Nwamini, the ‘victim’ of an alleged organ harvesting involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside its July 1 order for the release of his biodata for use in a London Court in Ekweremadu’s trial.

Nwamini, while faulting proceedings of the court that led to the issuance of the order, claimed that his fundamental rights to a fair hearing and personal privacy had been grossly breached.

His grouse was that neither he nor the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, the country’s Chief Law Officer, was made a party in the suit.

In a motion of notice he filed through his lawyer, Bamidele Igbinedion, Ukpo prayed Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo to reverse the order permitting the release of his biodata to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense before Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

The defendants in the motion are National Identity Management Commission, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic IBTC bank, United Bank for Africa, and Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System.

The applicant is praying the Court to restrain the defendants, their agents, privies, staff, and workers from releasing any information concerning him to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense in the London Court.