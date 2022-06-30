Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court, UK, for his trial on alleged organ harvesting involving David Ukpo Nwamini.

London Metropolitan Police had last week, arrested and charged Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice for allegedly bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The UK police had said the alleged donor, later identified as Nwamini David, was 15 years old, but his passport data page showed he was born on October 12, 2000.

During the proceedings on Thursday, Ekweremadu was in the dock where he confirmed his name and date of birth.

The prosecutor said bail cannot be applied to Ekweremadu, because he is a powerful man who is a flight risk while insisting that the “organ donor” in question is a 15-year-old boy.

The case was again adjourned to July 7 — and transferred to the Westminster Magistrate Court — to allow Suella Braverman, UK attorney-general, to determine whether the case can be tried in Nigeria or UK.

On Wednesday, Ahmad Lawan, senate president, had said the senate will dispatch a delegation to the UK to see Ekweremadu and his wife.

“The high commission has done so much but we still expect that it will continue to provide consular service. And we have also mandated our committee on foreign affairs to engage with the British commission here in Nigeria to find more details on this case as far as the high delegation is involved,” Lawan had said.

“There will be a delegation to London to see the former deputy senate president. A delegation from the senate committee on foreign affairs will leave in the next two days to London for that purpose.”