Opeyemi Aiyeola Calls Out Eniola Badmus for Body-Shaming Comment

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has spoken out against fellow actress Eniola Badmus for leaving what she described as a body-shaming comment on one of her videos.

In a video posted online, Opeyemi said she was shocked and disappointed by Eniola’s words, especially since Eniola has also been body-shamed in the past.

“You, Eniola, were once mocked and shamed for your body on social media. I can’t believe that someone like you, who has felt that pain, would now come to my page and make such a hurtful comment,” Opeyemi said.

She explained that they are not close friends and hardly interact online. Opeyemi said Eniola rarely likes or comments on her posts, so she found it surprising that Eniola chose to leave a comment now—and one she found offensive.

“We don’t talk. You don’t celebrate me, I don’t celebrate you. But you came under my post and dropped that comment. You’ve just shown the world who you really are,” she said.

Opeyemi also questioned Eniola’s idea of beauty, saying it was wrong to judge others based on how they look. She called Eniola’s comment ignorant and said it showed a lack of understanding and compassion.

She went on to criticize Eniola’s role as a public figure and someone trusted with a political position, saying she should be setting a better example for young people.

“Someone the government trusted. Someone young people follow. And this is how you act? It’s a shame,” Opeyemi said.

Opeyemi ended her video by calling Eniola a “zombie without conscience” and warned that people who trust her might one day regret it.

The incident has stirred reactions online, with fans and followers discussing the importance of kindness and respect among public figures.