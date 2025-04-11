Doris Ogala Says She Visited Heaven After Near-Death Experience

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has claimed that she died and visited heaven before being sent back to earth, describing the experience as peaceful and surreal.

In a post shared on Instagram, the actress recounted what she called a near-death experience, stating that she was told to return to the earth because her time had not yet come. She described heaven as a place where she felt completely free of burdens and was treated like royalty.

“I may not have much time now. I have to speak up. I died a few days ago. God gave me a second chance,” she wrote.

Ogala also shared a short video clip from the day she reportedly had the experience. In the clip, she said, “I died as you are seeing me here. I was dead physically but I was in heaven. And God said to me, ‘My child, go back, it’s not your turn yet.’”

She further described her time in heaven as calm and beautiful, saying, “It was very peaceful. All my burden was lifted. I didn’t want to come back. It was so cool and smooth. The feeling is out of this world. I was a queen. I had servants and gold coins everywhere. Believe me, this is what I saw.”

The actress added that she was eventually led through a beautiful passage and told it was not yet her time to stay in heaven.

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing curiosity and concern about her experience.