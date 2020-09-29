OBINNA EZUGWU

Apex sociopolitical Association of Women in Yoruba land, the Oodua Women in Action (OWA) has thrown its weight behind the ongoing agitation for ‘self determination, restructuring and outright secession’ for Yoruba nation, noting that it supports self determination that will encourage competitive spirit in the country.

The association, however, called for peaceful approach to whatever actions that will engender progress and development in all the nations which currently consititute federating units in the country.

OWA which took the position in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the 60th Anniversary of Independence, signed by its national leader, Princess Adekemi Adeniji and sent to our correspondent on Tuesday, called on current Nigerian leaders to have the courage and political will to set Nigeria on the path of justice, equity and fairness as the country attains Diamond age.

“The Oodua Women in Action calls on the Federal and State governments to give priority attention to the nation’s security challenges and the economy warning that if the deplorable situation of the internal security is not nipped in the bud, the country may be heading to irreparable calamity,” the message reads in part.

“Oodua Women in Action warns that Nigeria must prevent a situation that will subject our women and children to tragic suffering and deprivation.

“On the agitation for self determination, restructuring and outright secession Oodua Women in Action supports self determination that will encourage competitive spirit in the country but counsels peaceful approach to whatever actions that will engender progress and development in all the nations which currently consititute federating units in the country.”

The group emphasised that nothing should be done to heat up the Nigerian polity, and every agitation must be done in peaceful manner.

“Nothing should be done that will heat up the polity or lead to avoidable bloodletting,” it said. “There has been too much bloodshed in recent times and this should stop as we begin our 61st year as an independent nation.”