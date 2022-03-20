Olu of Odeda backs Segun Elemide's 2023 agenda

The royal father of Odeda town in Odeda local government area of Ogun State, Oba David Olorunisola, has drummed support for the ambition of member, representing Odeda local government in the Ogun state House of Assembly, Hon Segun Elemide, ahead of 2023 election.

The Olu of Odeda made his position known while speaking at the official handing over of a block of 16 market open stalls reconstructed by Hon Elemide, to the executive chairman of Odeda local government, Hon Afolasade Adeyemo, at a well attended ceremony.

Oba Olorunisola’s decision followed the myriad of achievements recorded in the local government by Elemide and observed by the royal father.

It would be recalled that political observers in the council area have noticed a not too cordial relationship between Hon Elemide and the Olu of Odeda, a development which the lawmaker also talked about at the commissioning.

But the royal father who looked ruffled by the allegation, explained “I am not at war with Hon Elemide. He is my son and I learnt he has been coming to my domain to empower people.The problem I have is that I don’t recognise people easily.”

Looking elated by what Elemide had achieved in his constituency, Oba Olorunisola assured the lawmaker of the votes of the people of Odeda come 2023, saying ” If we have had two of your kind in our midst, Odeda would have developed more than this”

“Since you have informed us that you are still interested in contesting in 2023 ,I know the people of Odeda -Emere will vote massively for you” the Olu of Odeda said,praying for God’s assistance for Elemide at the polls.

He urged politicians from the area to emulate the good virtues of Hon Elemide ,who he said, “Is currently making Odeda proud, through good representations in the state House Assembly.

“You have done well for us” Oba Olorunisola told Hon Elemide as he moved forward to commission the reconstructed Open market stalls.