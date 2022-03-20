Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday, burnt the Divisional Police Headquarters in Omuma community, Oru east Local government Area of Imo State.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after an explosive attack on the country home of Professor George Obiozor, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as Divisional Police Headquarters in Umuguma community.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in large numbers at about 3:00 am on Sunday and attacked the station with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) while also shooting sporadically.

The Imo State Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam confirmed the attack on Sunday afternoon.

He, however, noted that the Command’s tactical teams and operatives of the DSS on duty swiftly repelled the attack.

Abattam told Channels TV that they engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and in the process, four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot, while others scampered into the bush with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

He added that there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

Five undetonated Improvised Explosives Devices and charms were also recovered during the operation