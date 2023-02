Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc in its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022 reported a turnover of N59.246 billion, up by 58.43% from N37.395 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N17.337 billion, up by 50.25% from N11.539 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stands at N18.17.

At the share price of N181.1, the P/E ratio of Okomu stands at 9.96x with earnings yield of 10.04%.