Presco Plc posts N83bn revenue, boosts PAT by 11% in Q4 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Presco Plc for the period ended 31 December 2022 achieved growth in its top line and bottom line figures.

The Group reported a turnover of N83.065 billion for the 12 months period, up by 75.14% from N47.426 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 11.11% to N21.47 billion from N19.32 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Presco stands at N21.47, up by 11.11% from the EPS of N19.32 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N150.8, the P/E ratio of Presco stands at 7.03x with earnings yield of 14.23%.