Oil theft almost eliminated as NNPC reports near-full recovery of pipeline receipts

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says the country is on the verge of eliminating crude oil theft following an aggressive campaign led by security agencies and intelligence units, which has restored confidence in Nigeria’s crude evacuation system.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this at a regional security forum in Abuja on Monday, noting that pipeline receipts have significantly improved after years of devastating losses to sabotage and theft.

“Today, I can proudly report that our pipeline and terminal receipts are attaining close to 100%,” Ojulari said. “This was achieved through improved security collaboration, especially in the Niger Delta, where most of the country’s oil infrastructure is located.”

Until recently, only about 30% of crude transported through certain pipelines reached export terminals, resulting in multi-billion-dollar revenue losses for the government and undermining investor confidence.

Ojulari explained that the theft was not driven by local actors alone but also by “sophisticated international syndicates” exploiting regional security loopholes. He stressed that dismantling these networks required coordinated efforts involving the military, intelligence agencies, and private contractors.

The success comes as Nigeria’s oil output trends upward. At an industry event last week, regulators projected production could exceed 2.5 million barrels per day by next year—a milestone last seen in 2005 before militancy and vandalism in the Niger Delta crashed output to about 1 million bpd in 2016.

Since 2021, NNPC has partnered with private security firms and government forces to protect key infrastructure, part of a broader strategy aimed at securing assets and attracting global investment back into the sector.