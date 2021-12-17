By OBINNA EZUGWU

Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has alleged that the prevailing security situation in the Southeast geopolitical zone, is being orchestrated by dubious individuals to achieve a desired political objective and also to deceive and divert the attention of the people of the zone and the rest of Nigeria from the agitation for an Igbo president of Nigeria in 2023.

Ohanaeze president-general, Prof George Obiozor, who stated this in his Christmas message to Ndigbo and Nigerians on Friday, noted that insecurity is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the Southeast.

He, however, assured that the architects of the mischievous scheme will fail woefully, while insisting that insecurity should not be an excuse to deny the Southeast the opportunity to produce president of Nigeria.

Obiozor noted that year 2021 has unarguably been a hectic one for the world and equally for Ndigbo, noting that it has been quite a long and tortuous period.

“Symbolically,” he said, “it has been one year that thoroughly tested our faith and further solidified our resolve as a people.

“Just as we were smarting from the disruptions of the previous year, occasioned by the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, EndSars protests and the attendant economic uncertainties, the peace of the Southeast and most parts of Ala Igbo was disrupted by the activities of some of our Youths. Killings, arson, police and military brutality and extortion were among the challenges we had to contend with in the outgoing year.

“But, I thank God for the resilience and cooperation of our political, religious, traditional and business leaders who worked with us so tenaciously to overcome these challenges. To the glory of God, Ala Igbo is returning to her peaceful and boisterous state.”

Addressing the issue of insecurity in the Southeast, Obiozor said, “Insecurity in South East is politically orchestrated to achieve a desired political objective and also to deceive and divert the attention of the people of south East and the rest of Nigeria.

“Insecurity is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the South East. We in Ohanaeze say categorically that the architects of this mischievous scheme have failed woefully. Insecurity will not be an excuse to deny the Presidency of Nigeria to the South East in 2023.

“Insecurity as you know is everywhere in the country and a serious National problem. Nigeria is not new to crises and conflicts; the only good thing about it is that the Country has had a magic solution to it, whenever the country reaches the brinks. The magic has worked in the past in Nigeria’s leaders’ capacity to develop doctrines of necessity, these are equally doctrines of creative use of conflicts and crises in nation building and National unity. And these doctrines have worked in the past, this too shall pass. It is these doctrines that have enabled the country to stand strong and united when any other country would have disintegrated and perished. This accounts for Nigerians resilience and manifest destiny.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide calls upon the South East Governors to keep their promise by rolling out the security outfit, Ebubeagu before 31st December, 2021. This will go a long way to enhance security situation in the South East.”

The Ohanaeze leader maintained that the Igbo deserve, and should be supported to produce president in 2023.

He regretted that many have tended to interpret Igbo industry as being overbearing, which he said, attracts envy towards them. According to him, other Nigerians must understand the Igbo and give them their due.

Obiozor said, “No people in recent history have been unfortunate or at best had a mixed fortune or blessings as Ndigbo in Nigeria politics and governance. For example quite often the Igbo energy and enterprise were misunderstood as being over ambitious. The Igbo talents and ability to turn adversities into advantages, obstacles into opportunities and difficulties into dividends were misrepresented as attempt at domination.

“Consequently, Ndigbo were confronted with anger or envy, hostility and violence at any given crisis in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria. Ndigbo believe and seek Nigeria unity but not unity of slaves and masters, we seek peace but not peace of the grave yard. We seek justice because we know that throughout history those denied justice have had no interest in peace.

“Today Nigeria President of Igbo extraction is imperative and an idea whose time has come. Definitely our history and political reality in our country makes it a national necessity which is anchored on equity, justice and fairness.

“Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is politically justifiable and morally defensible. It is a signal of healing and uniting the Nation. In 1999, the country for the purpose of healing the Nation and creative use of crises and conflicts yielded the Presidency to the South West.

“I ask Ndigbo everywhere from today to make every effort to convince other Nigerians in Political parties and organizations that ours is a righteous cause whose time has come. In this connection, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will soon announce a Political Action Committee to go round the country to canvass for the support and understanding of other Nigerians for this noble project.”

Speaking on the plan for the development of Igbo land, Obiozor said Ohanaeze will focus on the implementation of the Alaigbo stabilization fund, the technical committee of which is headed by Prof. Osita Ogbu.

The Ohanaeze president decried the menace of drug abuse in the region, noting that it’s worrisome and must be tackled.

“It is sad that the once reverred and famed Igbo youths are now associated with a very dangerous and destructive drug called crystal meth (mkpuru mmiri). This new low in our psycho-social milieu must be condemned and reproved by everyone. Youths world over remain the hope and enduring legacy of a society. We shall not allow our youths degenerate any further on account of this new destructive drug in town,” he said.

“I therefore call on all parents to restrain their wards from any form of drug abuse, be it cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), hard drinks or crystal meth. I equally call on the couriers or dealers of these destructive drugs to stop forthwith. We should not be seen as aiding and abetting illicit drugs. The psychological and social harm of this phenomenon is too much to bear. It is therefore unacceptable to continue treading on this destructive path.

“Much of the violence and criminality witnessed in Igbo land could be owed to the spate of drug abuse prevalent among our youths. The time to end this antisocial and deviant behaviour is now. Ohanaeze Ndigbo will liaise with the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with a view to stemming the tide of this very disconcerting trend.”