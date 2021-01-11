OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the country’s former Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The party also extolled the leaders and the people of the Southeast for their democratic credentials evinced in the successful election of a new leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

The party in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Prof. Obiozor as “a seasoned administrator, excellent diplomat, courageous nationalist and a firm voice in the fight for the entrenchment of democratic tenets of the rule of law, social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism and a credible electoral process in our country.”

The party noted that “the choice of Prof. Obiozor to lead the Ohaneze Ndigbo at this critical time in the history of our nation, particularly given his doggedness in fighting for constitutional all-inclusiveness as well as elimination of all forms of social injustice, divisiveness, nepotism, sectional marginalization, constitutional violations and disregard for the sensibilities of the Nigerian people.

“Our party therefore urges Prof. Obiozor to use his new assignment to further rally compatriots in our collective determination to rescue our nation from misrule and return her to the path of peace, national cohesion, mutual respect, adherence to the rule of law, social justice credible elections, economic prosperity and political stability.

“The PDP commends the outgoing leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo led by Chief John Nwodo, for a very fruitful tenure and urges the new leadership to continue on the path of success already laid by successive leadership of the organization.”