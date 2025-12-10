Ogun warns metal recycling firms against flouting March 2026 retrofitting deadline

The Ogun State Government has issued a stern warning to metal recycling companies operating in Ogijo, reminding them that they risk severe sanctions – including permanent closure – if they fail to meet the March 31, 2026 deadline to retrofit their operations with modern, environmentally compliant technologies.

General Manager of the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), Hon. Kehinde Bello, restated the government’s position during a stakeholders’ meeting held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The meeting involved representatives of metal recycling firms and executives of Ogijo Community Development Associations.

Hon. Bello said the state is determined to prevent a recurrence of past environmental hazards linked to the companies’ “obsolete and highly polluting equipment,” insisting that the government will no longer tolerate operational practices that endanger public health.

“By retrofitting their operations with modern and advanced technologies, the pollution emanating from outdated machines will cease. The hazardous effects on surrounding communities, aggravated by the companies’ irresponsible attitudes toward pollution control, must stop,” he said.

He explained that successive administrations had spent the past 15 years issuing sanctions – including penal fees, stop-work orders, and temporary closures – to compel the companies to upgrade their operations. However, the present administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun has decided to “take the bull by the horns” by enforcing a final, non-negotiable deadline.

Hon. Bello warned that any company failing to comply by March 31, 2026 would not only incur heavy penalties but would also be shut down permanently in the overriding public interest.

Addressing community leaders at the meeting, he appealed for their cooperation, stressing that the state government will not consider or approve any request for a deadline extension.

“The government will not fold its arms and watch a few companies, no matter their perceived economic importance, compromise the health and wellbeing of Ogijo residents,” he said.

He urged the community to support ongoing efforts to restore a safe and healthy environment to Ogijo and surrounding areas.