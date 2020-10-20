Kunle Idowu

Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to training artisans and young professionals, to address identified skill-gap in the State’s industrial sector, just as it planned to organise training for 2,000 entrepreneurs, through capacity building programmes before the end of the first quarter of year 2021.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe made this known while declaring open the Upscale Dual Vocational Training (DVT) organised by the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), in partnership with the GIZ-SKYE/SEQUA Co-operative Development in Abeokuta.

The Commissioner, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mr. ‘Lere Ariyibi-Opaleye, said the various technical and vocational trainings which were organised by the present administration would empower youths, increase their chances of being employed and provide relevant skills for the industries, thereby responding to the increasing labour demand.

“Ogun State is known as the industrial capital of Nigeria and it is imperative we address the increasing demand for labour by organising various technical and vocational training workshops of this nature, to equip our technical professionals in line with global best practices,” she said.

The Commissioner added that the training of the 2,000 entrepreneurs would commence with the first batch of 500 entrepreneurs, stressing that the certificate that would be awarded at the training would be a major requirement for accessing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-NIRSAL MSMEs Development Fund.

She called on artisans and self-employed individuals in the State, to apply for the Federal Government’s MSMEs Survival Fund via www.survivalfundapplication.com, noting that the Payroll stream of the Fund closes on October 15, 2020, while the Artisan/Transport stream commences on October 19 and ends on October 30, 2020.

The President, Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye, said the Upscale Dual Vocational Training (DVT) programme was initiated to address skill gap noticed in key areas among industries in the State, saying the training would cover 70 percent practical and 30 percent theory.

The Team Lead, GIZ-SKYE/SEQUA Co-operative Development, Mr. Felix Nitz, said the programme, funded by the German Government would provide relevant skills for the trainees, industries and markets, lauding OGUNCCIMA for partnering with the GIZ-SKYE/SEQUA Co-operative Development.

In their responses, Messrs. Adeyemi Babs-Adesanya and Oluwatobiloba Olufuwa, who spoke on behalf of other participants, described the programme as a laudable initiative which had widened their horizon with the relevant knowledge to enhance productivity.