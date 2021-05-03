Idowu Olakunle

In a bid to ensure effective waste management, Ogun state government has disclosed plans to set up a sanitary advisory council across the state.

The council which will be made up of waste management experts, chartered sanitary officials, law-enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in the sanitation sub-sector, is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Environment or his designate.

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Mr Ola Oresanya made this known as part of the resolution reached after a collaborate meeting between OGWAMA management and directors of water, environment and sanitation departments in all the twenty local government areas of the state.

Oresanya said the council, which will be replicated at the local government level, is aimed at seeking better understanding between various stakeholders in the sanitation sub-sector in the state and local governments for a cleaner, healthier and safer Ogun State.

He disclosed that as part of the resolution, the advisory council and committees in the local governments will synergize to improve on sanitation advocacy and monitor the activities of Private Sector Providers (PSP) responsible for waste evacuation in various communities for optimal performance.

The special adviser added that both bodies will also jointly monitor and enforce proper waste disposal and sanitation in all markets across the state for healthy trading and cleaner market environment, while sanitary inspection is to be intensified throughout the state for healthy living.

Commenting on behalf of his colleagues, the Director of water, environment and sanitation in Abeokuta South, Sanitarian Emmanuel Ademola Sodeke, thanked the state government for the new initiative and pledged their support to make it a huge success.