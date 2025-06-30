Ogun tasks media practitioners to shape public response on GBV

Members of the pen profession have been urged to leverage their platforms in the reportage of gender-based violence (GBV) cases to help reduce the menace in Ogun State.

The appeal was made during a stakeholder engagement programme organised by the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) in Abeokuta. Themed “Strengthening Gender-Based Violence Response Through Collaboration, Learning and Safeguarding Standards”, the event brought together journalists and social media practitioners from across the state.

OGSTEP Gender Specialist, Mrs. Ewajesu Fasina, highlighted the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and response to GBV. She stressed the need for journalists to prioritise the dignity and safety of survivors in their reports and cautioned against narratives that could inflict further harm or psychological trauma.

Mrs. Fasina also urged all sectors to uphold safeguarding standards in service delivery and public communication, especially when dealing with vulnerable populations.

Speaking at the event, the State Coordinator for the Child Protection Network, Barrister Damola Lapite, provided insights into the legal framework guiding GBV response and reportage. He called on media professionals to report responsibly and fairly while also raising awareness about the societal consequences of gender-based violence.

“By working together, media professionals, government agencies, and other stakeholders can help create a safer and more supportive environment for GBV survivors,” Lapite said.

OGSTEP Project Manager, Mrs. Mosunmola Owo-Odusi, in her remarks, thanked the journalists and social media practitioners in attendance. She encouraged them to apply the knowledge gained from the training to improve the quality and sensitivity of GBV coverage in the state.

In their separate contributions, two participants, Mr. Moses Shonde and Mrs. Afolashade Ogunbanwo, commended the organisers for the timely initiative and pledged to uphold the principles of responsible and accurate GBV reporting.

The event was rounded off with the presentation of certificates to participants.