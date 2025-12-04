Ogun surpasses 2025 budget, proposes ₦1.668trn for 2026

The Ogun State Government has proposed a total expenditure of ₦1.668 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year, representing a 63 percent rise over the state’s 2025 budget of ₦1.054 trillion.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the Appropriation Bill – tagged Budget of Sustainable Legacy – to the Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. He explained that the proposed spending plan allocates ₦624.76 billion (37 percent) to recurrent expenditure and ₦1.044 trillion (63 percent) to capital projects.

Breakdown of the proposal shows key cost components as follows: Personnel Costs, ₦167.92 billion; Consolidated Revenue Charges, ₦65.80 billion; Public Debt Charges, ₦99.98 billion; and Overhead Costs, ₦291.06 billion. Capital Expenditure accounts for the largest share at ₦1.044 trillion.

On funding sources, the Governor said the state expects ₦509.88 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, made up of ₦250 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service and ₦259.80 billion from other MDAs. Statutory allocation from the Federal Government is projected at ₦554.81 billion, while capital receipts – comprising internal and external loans and grants – are estimated at ₦518.90 billion.

A sectoral breakdown of the 2026 budget shows Infrastructure receiving the largest share at ₦526.15 billion (32 percent). Education follows with ₦275.40 billion (17 percent), Health with ₦210.59 billion (13 percent), and Housing and Community Development with ₦199.96 billion (10 percent). Agriculture and Industry are allocated ₦40.54 billion (2 percent).

Other allocations include:

• Social Protection – ₦72.82 billion (4 percent)

• Recreation, Culture and Religion – ₦42.24 billion (3 percent)

• Executive Organ under General Public Service – ₦55.65 billion (3 percent)

• Financial and Fiscal Affairs – ₦52.30 billion (3 percent)

• Personnel Service – ₦3.86 billion (0.2 percent)

• Public Order and Safety – ₦36 billion (2 percent)

• Economic Affairs – ₦7.45 billion (0.4 percent)

• Judiciary – ₦15.70 billion (1 percent)

• Legislature – ₦33.67 billion (2 percent)

• Statewide Expenditure – ₦129.68 billion (8 percent)

Governor Abiodun said the 2026 budget is structured to complete key projects under the state’s ISEYA development pillars, focusing on initiatives that generate revenue, create jobs, support economic diversification, and align with both the State Economic Development Plan and the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reviewing the 2025 Budget of Hope and Prosperity, he stated that as of September 30, 2025, the state had achieved 60 percent of its pro-rata expenditure target and 53 percent of expected revenue.

Abiodun described the 2026 financial proposal as one designed to stimulate inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and expand economic opportunities. He noted that Ogun’s GDP has now grown to an estimated ₦17 trillion, while IGR rose from ₦52 billion in 2020 to nearly ₦192 billion in 2024, with a ₦250 billion projection for 2025.

Highlighting infrastructure gains, he said the Gateway International Airport – now certified and operational with commercial flights between Ogun and Abuja – has become an emerging hub for investment and export-driven agriculture. He disclosed that construction of the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Ports will further boost industrial competitiveness, logistics, and agro-processing.

He also noted that his administration has built or rehabilitated more than 1,500km of roads in six years, surpassing the performance of several previous administrations combined.

Calling for the speedy passage of the bill, the Governor disclosed that Ogun would host major events in 2026, including the Gateway Afrobeat Drum Festival and celebrations marking the state’s 50th anniversary.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide said the Assembly had considered 19 bills so far in 2025, passing 11 into law across areas such as education, energy, environmental governance, and local government administration. He noted that 56 resolutions had also been approved, covering security, finance, land administration, infrastructure, and community development.

The Speaker urged the establishment of a special court to enforce the Anti-Land Grabbing Law, revealing that the Assembly had helped resolve over 100 potentially disruptive disputes involving land, chieftaincy, environmental concerns, and transport unions in the past year.

Elemide commended the Governor for prompt disbursement of constituency allowances and renovation of the Assembly Complex but appealed for additional electronic office equipment and increased legislative staffing to enhance efficiency.