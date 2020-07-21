KUNLE IDOWU

Not less than four persons died with two others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when a a commercial vehicle they were travelling in, plunged into Ososa River, Ososa-Ijebu, along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway, Ogun State on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, quoting an eye witness, said the commercial vehicle, Opel, was coming from Ijebu-Ode to Sagamu, when the incident happened.

The vehicle, he said, veered off the bridge and plunged into the river.

Akinbiyi, further disclosed that the car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and crashed into river, killing four occupants out of six passengers in the car.

The TRACE PRO said the two injured persons have been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for treatment, while the four dead victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The car, according to Akinbiyi, had been retrieved from the river by divers and taken to the Motor Traffic Division, Odogbolu.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the TRACE spokesperson, however, warned drivers to exercise caution and avoid excessive speeding, especially during the wet season.