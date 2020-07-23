The Nigeria Police Force have identified three officers and one civilian accomplice who harassed and dehumanized a lady in a viral video on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, when she was arrested with an alleged kidnapper in Ibadan.

In a released issued on Thursday by the DCP Frank Mba,

Force Public Relations, the disclosed that the two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public. They are currently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba.