Ogun govt urges LGs to prioritise capital investment, pledges technical support

The Ogun State Government has urged local government authorities across the state to prioritise capital investment and explore Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as part of efforts to drive sustainable economic growth, assuring them of technical support to achieve the goal.

The Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, gave the charge in Abeokuta while declaring open the fifth consultative meeting on the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). The forum was held in line with the provisions of the State Fiscal Responsibility Law 2000 (as amended).

Okubadejo said the MTEF’s statutory requirements place fiscal sustainability at the centre of the state’s priorities, adding that boosting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was key to providing the resources needed for development.

He urged local government chairmen, secretaries, heads of administration, treasurers, directors and other key officials present at the meeting to restructure their IGR to support more capital projects and to actively pursue PPPs to drive local development.

“The consultation provides an opportunity for all local governments to state their socio-economic and development needs so that quality services and impactful projects can be delivered to the people,” he said.

In his presentation, Olabimtan stressed that macroeconomic indicators should form the basis of the MTEF under the state’s medium-term plan. He also emphasised the importance of monitoring and evaluation to track progress on projects and ensure accountability.

He noted that fiscal sustainability remained the focus of the government, adding that Economic and Fiscal Updates (EFUs) would be vital for local governments to plan effectively, improve revenue generation and strengthen tax administration. He assured that the state government would provide the necessary technical support to achieve better results.

Responding, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State chapter, Afolasade Adeyemo, pledged that local government councils would collaborate closely with the state to strengthen the economy.

She said ALGON would maintain transparency and accountability in line with the law, stressing that local governments, being the tier closest to the people, could not afford to fail in their developmental responsibilities.

Chairmen of Ado-Odo/Ota and Ipokia LGAs, Hon. Lawal Wasiu and Hon. Johnson Aroseh, also expressed their readiness to work with the state government to positively impact their communities.