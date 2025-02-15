Connect with us

Nation

Ogun govt releases previously acquired lands to nine villages in Abeokuta 
Published

11 mins ago

on

The Ogun State government, as part  of its efforts  to encourage  more development and continuous peace and harmony in the state, has excised portions of land to nine villages around Hill Crest Estate, behind Secretariat Complex in Abeokuta.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Mrs. Oyindamola Oyelese, made this known while presenting Letters of Excision to the representatives of the villages, at the conference room of Bureau of Lands and Survey at Oke-Mosan.

He said Governor Abiodun released the lands to them for their continuous existence.

The villages released for ratifications were, Igbore Shomolu, Adigoro, Ijeun Adaranifa, Mologede, Agbon Olubunkun, Ateroko, Asamo, Igbore Ikumapayi and Kemta Sowunmi.

Mrs. Oyelese admonished the first batch of the beneficiaries to collaborate with the Government in bringing more dividends of democracy into the areas while living in peace with residents of Hillcrest Estate and the surrounding villages.

” We thank the Governor for making this possible; for releasing potions of land to the surrounding villages within the Secretariat Complex acquired some years back for developmental purposes. We have done the very best we can do, make sure you follow instructions and bring all the documents requested before the final gazette so that many generations to come will continue to enjoy this legacy,” she said.

In his remarks, the Director, Land Services, ESV. Adewale Adedeji, explained that the reason for the excision was for the community to live, expand and be at peace with the allottees of Government at Hillcrest Estate.

He explained further that the acquisition had existed since the creation of the state in 1976, whence Government had been taking portion of lands for developmental purposes, such as the present Secretariat Complex in Oke-Mosan.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Chief Aremu Adekunle and Chief Nofiu Ogunrinde, Baales from Agbon Olubunkun and Asamo respectively, appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for his kind gesture and promised to support the Government in its developmental drive in the area.

