Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, has vowed to withdraw the certificate of occupancy of any corporation or store that refuses to accept old naira notes.

The governor made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted, “The Ogun State Government will be revoking the certificate of occupancy, CofO, of any corporation or store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in the State in exchange for goods and services. Commercial outlets are hereby reminded that there is an existing court order by the Supreme Court, the apex court in Nigeria, directing that old notes remain legal tender”