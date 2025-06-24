The Ogun State Government has earmarked N2 billion for intervention projects at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ojere, Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this during the institution’s 15th convocation ceremony held on campus, noting that MAPOLY has produced thousands of graduates who have contributed significantly to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

Describing the convocation as a milestone, the governor said education equips individuals to become agents of change, urging the graduates to remain innovative and resilient in the face of challenges.

Outlining the intervention projects, Abiodun listed a 500-seater ultramodern hall, the construction of a road leading to the institution’s auditorium, a new Department of Accountancy building, the construction and equipping of a new library, and the donation of a new bus to commemorate the convocation.

He also announced a N2.5 million cash gift for each best graduating student from the 2015 to 2024 sets.

“We will be constructing the new SBMS block and equipping a modern library. This total intervention amounts to about N2 billion,” the governor stated.

Abiodun emphasized his administration’s commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), saying technology education is vital to addressing unemployment.

He congratulated parents and guardians for their support and sacrifices, acknowledging their role in the students’ academic success.

Chairman of the institution’s governing council, Prof. Kamarudeen Balogun, said MAPOLY had made commendable progress in academics and other areas, appreciating the governor’s support in achieving the council’s objectives.