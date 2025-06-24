Reps move to extend 2024 budget implementation to December 31

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to extend the implementation period for the capital component of the 2024 Appropriation Act from June 30 to December 31, 2025.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2024 Appropriation Act to Further Extend the Capital Components of the Act From 30th June 2025 to 31st December 2025 and for Related Matters (HB.2404),” was presented during plenary by Deputy Majority Leader Ibrahim Halims.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the extension was necessary due to the limited execution of the 2024 capital projects within the original timeframe. He noted that many components of the budget had yet to be substantially implemented.

Following a voice vote, the bill was passed for second reading and referred to the Committee on Supply for further legislative consideration.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

