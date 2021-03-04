BY EMEKA EJERE

A five-member committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly has impeached the Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri

The impeachment of Hon. Kadiri followed an alleged public disturbance of which he was found guilty.

Hon Kadiri was on February 26, arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for an alleged assault after he reportedly led suspected hoodlums to invade the residence of the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state during the revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He was removed after the report by the five-member committee recommended him for impeachment, he was found guilty of the allegations levelled against him 18 out of the 26 lawmakers adopted for his removal.

The Deputy Speaker represented Ijebu-North at the State Assembly.