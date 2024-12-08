The Partnership between Ogun State government and Information Communication Technology (ICT) professionals, as well as startups, effort towards advancing digital economy, has earned it another golden cap as the Best Overall Performing State in ICT.

Speaking at the presentation of the award at the 12th Regular meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital economy (NCCDE) held in Makurdi, Benue State, the governor, Rev. Fr.Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia commended Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration for the digitalisation and technology entrepreneurship, which has positioned the state as the best among others.

He noted that the award was a testament to visionary leadership of Governor Abiodun and called for more synergy between ICT professionals and governments at all levels to enable the country attain maximal level in information technology.

Receiving the award on behalf of Ogun State government, Special Adviser on ICT, Dayo Abiodun, attributed it to digital initiatives of Governor Abiodun towards digitalising the state through various training programmes for the citizens, especially youths.

The special Adviser who was represented by a Programme Analyst from Ogun State Bureau of Information Technology (BIT), Ridwan Odufowora stated that the award would spur Ogun government to show more commitment towards harnessing prospects of emerging digital innovations for development of the state.

Previously, the State had received several awards in the sector including the most digitally Compliant State in 2023,by Natonal Information Technology Agency (NITDA),Best in e- Governance Implementation Category by the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE) among others.

The Council Meeting is a national annual event aimed at strategizing on advancements in communications, foster innovations and promote growth in digital economy, had in attendance States of the federation, showcasing their achievements in digital economy.