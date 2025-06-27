Ogun commences operation of retail CNG refilling stations

As part of efforts by the present administration to ensure affordable and safe transportation of goods and services, the Ogun State Government has recorded another significant milestone in improving access to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG), as the state intensifies its drive to make CNG widely available to the public.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, disclosed this in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noting that one of the key milestones of the initiative was the commencement of operations at the NNPC CNG station located in Kuto, Abeokuta.

He revealed that the station has now been approved for retail CNG refilling—a development that has brought considerable relief to commercial vehicle owners in the area. Prior to this, many were compelled to travel long distances to Mowe-Ibafo due to the absence of retail CNG refilling infrastructure in the state capital.

Engr. Dairo noted that the Kuto station, which began operations two months ago, was specifically designed to serve retail customers, particularly those whose vehicles have been converted under the PiCNG programme. This, he said, aligns with the government’s broader objective of supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources in the transportation sector.

The commissioner further listed the available CNG refilling stations in the state and their approved sales capacities, including:

Nipco Gas, Mowe-Ibafo – approved for both industrial and retail CNG refilling

Gasco Marine CNG, Obada – approved for industrial refilling and distribution

Green Fuels CNG Station, Obada – approved for industrial refilling and distribution

NNPC CNG Station, Kuto, Abeokuta – approved for retail refilling

Advertisement

Engr. Dairo stated that the availability of these stations plays a crucial role in supporting vehicles that run on CNG, particularly those modified under the PiCNG initiative. He emphasised that the expansion of CNG infrastructure across Ogun State reflects a deliberate move towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible transportation system.

The government’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions, as demonstrated by the operationalisation of these CNG stations, is expected to reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels and contribute to long-term economic and environmental benefits for both residents and businesses.