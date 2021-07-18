Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday assured that the state Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan-Remo currently under construction will be ready for commissioning by the end of next year.

The governor gave the assurance at Ishara in Remo North local government area of the state, as he continues the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign ahead of next saturday’s local government polls in the state.

Abiodun said he remains committed to the project despite negative moves aimed at thwarting his efforts from some quarters.

Recall that the governor and his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have been having issues over whether the state needed an Agro-Cargo airport or a passenger airport, and where the project should be sited.

While Dapo preferred a Cargo airport to be located at Ilishan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, Amosun wanted a passenger airport in Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun said “Aeroplane will be landing in the airport. Some people are building airport, some ‘airstrip’ and some domestic airport; they are embittered, they are fighting us. They said we can’t site the airport here, and I said ‘it is a lie.’

“I am the governor of Ogun State as we speak, I am in possession of both the bread and the knife. And I will share it as it pleases me.

“We have sited the project here already and by the end of next year, we will commission that airport.”

Speaking on his determination to wage war against cultism in the state, Governor Abiodun said “we will deal decisively with anybody that wanted to tamper with the peace of the State”.

He added that “any house that accommodates cultists, would be demolished. So, parents and guidance should warn their children and wards against cultism.

“Ogun State remains the most peaceful State in Nigeria, and we will not toy with that. So anybody found engaging in cultism, both his parents and the cultist will be dealt with.

“Within two years, the State has executed 60 projects in this local government. The abandoned Model College in Ishara would soon be put to economic use. We believe that government is a continuum, no project embarked upon by past administration will be abandoned”.

Abiodun equally promised that his government will do everything humanly possible to ensure that Orile Oko remains in Remoland with provisions of necessary social amenities.

At Owode in Obafemi/Owode local government, Governor Abiodun appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their sword, withdraw their cases from court, with a promise that all the aspirants would be adequately compensated.