Imo Police under Fire for 'compromising case of 9-year-old defiled by sexagenarian'
Published

8 minutes ago

on

Imo Police under Fire for 'compromising case of 9-year-old defiled by sexagenarian

Some police officers in Imo State  are facing backlash from rights groups, as they have been accused of sabotaging investigations into the alleged defilement of a 9-year-old girl, Nmesoma Chiwike, by a 60-year-old man identified as Okechukwu Azuagu.

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), which  levelled  the accusation in a statement made available on Thursday, described the conduct of officers at the Isinweke Police Division and the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, as “outrageous, unlawful and a gross betrayal of public trust.”

The organisation stated  that despite initial reports made to community authorities on October 24, 2025, and subsequent escalation to the police, officers allegedly released the suspect and informed the victim’s family that “the matter has been settled.”

RULAAC said its investigations showed  that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) assigned to the case at SCID, identified as Kings David of the Quick Response Team, repeatedly declined to respond to calls or messages from the complainants.

“Police officers entrusted with protecting citizens, especially vulnerable children, cannot turn around to shield an alleged sexual offender,” the group stated.

“This constitutes a clear case of obstruction of justice and a gross violation of the Child’s Rights Act, VAPP Act and Criminal Code.”

The organisation  stressed that defilement is a non-compoundable felony punishable by life imprisonment, and therefore cannot be “settled” under any circumstances.

In the statement signed by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC expressed deep concern, saying the case reflects a growing pattern of police corruption in cases of sexual violence.

“This is a tragic reflection of a wider pattern where police corruption enables sexual predators, undermines public trust and leaves child survivors traumatised and unprotected,” Nwanguma said.

“Nigeria cannot claim to uphold the rule of law while children are violated and their abusers shielded by those sworn to enforce justice,” he added.

The group  urged the Police Service Commission (PSC) to look into the matter and investigate the officers involved, discipline anyone found culpable, order the rearrest and prosecution of the suspect, and ensure the survivor receives protection, medical care and psychosocial support.

PSC, RULAAC said should “investigate all officers involved at Isinweke Division and SCID Owerri.

“Discipline and sanction any officer found culpable. Order the rearrest and prosecution of the suspect, Okechukwu Azuagu.

“Ensure adequate protection, medical care and psychosocial support for the survivor. Demonstrate zero tolerance for sexual offences and police corruption.”

Nwanguma said the PSC must act decisively and transparently, insisting that the case “must not be swept under the carpet.”

The group said the safety of children across the country depends on the ability of Nigeria’s justice system to treat such cases with integrity and seriousness.

