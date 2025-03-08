Ogun Assembly seeks exemption for first-line respondents from toll fees 

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the State Government to exempt teachers and essential workers, including healthcare professionals, first-line responders, emergency service personnel, and those in vital supply chains residing around the Toll-gate and playing critical roles in maintaining public health, safety, and welfare from paying toll fees at the Ijebu-Ode/Mojoda/Epe road during working hours on Monday to Friday and inclusive of Saturdays to Sundays in the case of Health Workers.

The resolution sponsored by the Minority Leader and member representing Odogbolu State Constituency, Hon. Lukman Adeleye, and supported by other lawmakers, sought to ensure financial relief on the part of the workers referred, who live around Imagbon, Imaka, Idiru, Itamakapo and Odonoko, this he noted was to encourage effective service delivery on the part of the workers within the rural communities.

Also, the Ogun State Agricultural Advancement and Sustainability Law, 2025 scaled first reading, as the Clerk / Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Sakari Adebakin Sakiru read the bill for the first time before the State lawmakers.

Earlier, the lawmakers had observed a minute silence in honor of the late first Female Minister, Chief Mrs. Adenike Ebun Oyagbola, and the mother of the Minister of State for Health, Alhaja Fadilat Anike Salako, praying that almighty God grant them eternal rest.

The Assembly paid condolence to the families of the two illustrious daughters of the State, following the presentation of a member representing Yewa North 2 State Constituency, Hon. Wahab Haruna, and his Yewa North One counterpart, Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju, who reported the deaths of the deceased during the plenary while speaking under personal explanation.