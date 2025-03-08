Again, blackout as national grid experiences ‘system outage’

The national grid suffered a system disturbance on Friday, throwing some parts of the country, especially Lagos, into darkness.

This comes at a time when the federal government is basking in the glory of what it called the historic rise in power generation to 6,000MW.

Reports have it that power generation suddenly dropped below 1,000MW at 2 pm from about 4,000MW the hours before.

The peak generation for Friday was 5284MW at 5 am.

At 4 pm, generation was 803MW as many generation plants were yet to restore supply to the national grid.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has yet to react to the incident as the spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, did not answer phone calls.

However, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company said in a public notice, “Dear esteemed customer, Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07/03/2025 @ 14:00hrs, affecting supply within our network.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.”

Similarly, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company also appealed to its customers.

“Dear valued customer, kindly be informed there was a system disruption on 7th March 2025 at 13:59hrs, which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us,” Eko DisCo confirmed.