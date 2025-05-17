Pilgrims from Ogun State on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, embarked on Ziyarah—a visit to notable Islamic religious sites in Medina associated with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family, companions, and other prominent figures in Islam.

The spiritual excursion was led by the Director of Administration at the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Shehu Sofola.

Providing historical context at each stop, the Head of Operations/Religion, Imam Inakoju Buhari, advised the pilgrims to adhere strictly to the rules and follow official directives throughout the pilgrimage. He cited the Battle of Uhud as an example of how disobedience among soldiers almost jeopardized the Prophet’s mission, underscoring the importance of discipline and unity.

Among the significant sites visited was Masjid Quba, the first mosque built in Islam, where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companion, Abu Bakr, prayed upon arriving in Medina after migrating from Mecca.

The pilgrims also visited Mount Uhud, the site of the historic Battle of Uhud between the Muslim community of Medina and the Quraysh army from Mecca. They paid respects at the graves of the martyrs of Uhud, reflecting on the courage and sacrifice that helped stabilize early Islam.

Expressing their joy, many pilgrims said the experience deepened their spiritual connection and understanding of Islamic history.

“I sincerely thank Allah for the privilege to see Masjid Quba physically and to perform two units of non-obligatory prayer there,” said one of the pilgrims, Ismail Oloungbebe.

Others shared that witnessing the resting place of the Uhud martyrs revived the lessons they had learned about the battle’s significance in Islamic teachings.

The pilgrims commended the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for its efficient coordination and prayed for a smooth and successful 2025 Hajj exercise.