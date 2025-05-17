FG verifies two million households for cash transfer

The Federal Government says it has begun a revalidation exercise of the National Social Register in a drive to strengthen the ongoing conditional cash transfer programme designed to ameliorate the impact of economic reforms.

Up-to-date, a total of 2.3 million households have been confirmed and cleared for payment under the renewed scheme.

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, made this known at a recent press briefing held at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The revalidation exercise comes amid concerns raised by the World Bank over the slow implementation of the cash transfer programme, which was launched in 2023, following the removal of petrol subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange market.

In its latest Nigeria Development Update report titled “Building Momentum for Inclusive Growth”, the global financial institution observed that only 37 per cent of the intended 15 million households, approximately 5.6 million had so far received payments two years after the programme was launched.

The World Bank had approved a $800m loan for the initiative, out of which $530m had been disbursed as of April 30, 2025.

The World Bank said, “Only 5.6 million households—around 37 per cent—have received at least one tranche of direct transfers. Further expansion of the programme remains dependent on biometrically verifying at least one adult member of the household with a foundational digital identity. Also, efforts to urgently provide support to the poorest and most economically at-risk households should be redoubled and expanded,” the bank noted.

Coker-Odusote, who is a member of the inter-agency task force managing the identity verification process for the programme, noted that the revalidation was being carried out under the National Social Safety Nets project to ensure that only eligible Nigerians benefit from the government’s palliative initiative.

“The Federal Government is currently conducting a revalidation exercise on the national social register under the National Social Safety Net, so that they are able to carry out the payment,” she said.

“As of Tuesday, we have been able to revalidate 2.3 million persons and will soon be able to start making the necessary payments. Our job is to ensure the number of people validated, and we are doing that in conjunction with other agencies to make sure that the money goes to the right people.”

She stressed the importance of accurate identity verification in delivering targeted interventions, noting that the exercise is rigorous to avoid misallocation of funds.

“We don’t want to pay people who no longer exist in this world. So, the right thing must be done, and I want to emphasise that.

“This is the reason for identity, ensuring there is a verifiable source of truth and identity credentials that you can use to validate the identity of someone, and that person can also use it to authenticate who he or she says, they are in real time,” she added.