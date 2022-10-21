Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The second term bid of Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governor, has received a boost as four aspirants for the State House of Assembly from Ijebu North State Constituencies under the the All Progressives Congress (APC), have declared support for his reelection.

The aspirants who met and pledged their support for the governor on Thursday, in Abeokuta, the state capital, donated 500 Solar street lights to the state government.

Speaking on behalf of the donors, Abiodun Odutayo, noted that they would remain committed and loyal to the party in the state, and would put in their best towards ensuring the success of Governor Abiodun in 2023.

Odutayo, who also commended the governor for his massive infrastructural development across the state, said that the donation of the 500 Solar street lights was just the beginning of their support, as according to him, the second phase would see them move to schools in the state.

Receiving the solar equipment, Governor Abiodun, commended the donors for their spirit of sportsmanship.

He said the aspirants have displayed unparalleled commitment and loyalty to the party, even after they lost the party ticket.

The governor noted that Ademola Osofodunrin, Adeshina Oluwaseun, Adesanya Adekunle and Abiodun Odutayo, are rare breeds of politicians, who despite losing the party ticket did not leave the APC.

He declared that quartet would become a reference point for others in the state.

“The gentlemen here who contested elections and they did not win, yet, they have demonstrated statesmanship. They have demonstrated unparalleled commitment, they have exemplified unequaled party loyalty and a deep sense of patriotism.

“This is extremely remarkable, I want to thank you on behalf of the entire party because what you have done is that you have shown leadership, by what you have done today, you will become a reference point,” he said.

Abiodun while describing the act of the aspirants as selflessness, called on other aspirants to take a cue from them.

“I am hoping that other aspirants will look at you and emulate you, they don’t have to go and invest in solar panels, but let them just see this disposition of yours and take a cue from it because it is not common. It is an uncommon wisdom that God has given you, when people contest and don’t win, they just jump ship, you have done very well,” the governor noted.

Abiodun who said that he won’t forget the gesture from the aspirants, noted that the donation is the first he would be receiving from anyone for his second term bid.

“I will not forget this gesture, this is the first of its kind since I have become governor, you are the first set of aspirants to donate to our course, I have received donations from campaign, vehicles by different local governments, but, this is the first donation I am receiving from aspirants towards this election,” he said.

The leader of the party in the state who noted that the party is finalizing the preparation of the campaign in the state, said that they will ensure every member has a role to play.