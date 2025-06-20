Connect with us

Stock market rises by 0.92% on price appreciation in MTN, others
Published

7 hours ago

on

Stock market rises by 0.92% on price appreciation in MTN, others

Transactions in the Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed on a positive note, driven by growth in the share prices of MTN Nigeria and other stock on the gainers’ table.

The All Share Index rose by 0.92% to close at 117,861.13 points from the previous close of 116,786.87 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.92% to close at N74.359 trillion from the previous close of N73.681 trillion, thereby gaining N678 billion.

An aggregate of 894 million units of shares were traded in 17,257 deals, valued at N22 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 43 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N15.40 from the previous close of N14.00.

BETAGLASS and Legend Internet among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.92% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Guinea Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 9.21% of its share price to close at N0.69 from the previous close of N0.76.

HMCALL and C & I Leasing among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.88% and 5.84% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Champion Breweries traded about 332 million units of its shares in 109 deals, valued at about N2.27 billion.

GTCO traded about 63 million units of its shares in 868 deals, valued at N5 billion.

PZ traded about 47 million units of its shares in 262 deals, valued at about N148 illion.

