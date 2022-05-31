Obi would have been my running mate if he joined NNPP – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor, has said Mr. Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, would have become his running mate if the latter had joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) instead of the Labour Party.

Kwankwaso, who is now presidential candidate of the NNPP, said the party would hold its presidential primary next week, even though he was the only aspirant who obtained the forms of the NNPP.

Kwankwaso who spoke while featuring on Channels TV Politics Today on Monday, said the NNPP would shop for a popular vice-presidential candidate from the South after its national convention.

“Actually we had opportunities to talk to ourselves on many national issues, until few days to the time when he declared for the Labour Party,” he said about Obi.

“He is now the presidential candidate. I wish him well and I wish all other presidential candidates well. I’m sure all these would be decide by the electorate across the country who are going to vote on the 25th of February, 2023.”

On whether he thought of Obi being his running mate, Kwankwaso said, “Yes, many people suggested that. I believe it could have been possible if not because he joined another party. Now, he is a (presidential) candidate as we have seen from the news just now. We look forwards to seeing what happens in the next few days or weeks.”

When asked about picking a running mate from the South-East, the ex-governor said, “We are not there yet. After the convention (of the NNPP), then the party would sit down and look around and see if we can have a very good, credible somebody who is acceptable, somebody who can bring as many people as possible to come and vote for our party as the Vice-President of the NNPC from the Southern part of the country.”