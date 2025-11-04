Obi urges FG to partner with US to tackle insecurity, warns over Trump’s military threat

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation with the United States to confront the worsening insecurity and terrorism across Nigeria.

Obi’s call followed recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who warned of possible military intervention in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians, and the designation of the country as one of “particular concern” by the US government.

In a statement on Monday, Obi described Trump’s threat as a grave signal that Nigeria’s security crisis has reached alarming levels, blaming the Bola Tinubu administration for failing to demonstrate the competence and commitment required to stem the bloodshed.

“The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern,” Obi said.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property. According to Amnesty International, over 10,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since May 2023. The unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop.”

The former governor lamented that the persistent killings were largely avoidable, insisting that effective governance and competent leadership could have prevented the crisis.

“While the insecurity did not start with the present government, what is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of the APC-led government to effectively govern, galvanise and lead Nigeria to a place where no one is unwarrantedly oppressed or killed – a nation where peace, truth and justice reign,” he stated.

Obi emphasised that Nigeria’s strategic partnership with the United States, built on shared democratic values and regional stability, must be protected and leveraged to tackle the current crisis.

“As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter,” he said.

“The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic engagement and every plausible collaboration between both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing and disturbing security concerns. Both countries must work in concert and act expeditiously toward that purpose.”

The Labour Party flag bearer maintained that only a sincere partnership, backed by good governance and accountability, could restore Nigeria’s global credibility and internal security.