Obi to sanitize power sector

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party has said that he plans to declare war on the power sector if elected into office as the country’s president in the upcoming general election.

This was made known on Monday by Obi while speaking at the, Chatham House in the United Kingdom, where he went to discuss his plans.

Obi in his statement said, “You have heard them say we don’t have structure; that is the structure we are trying to destroy – the structure of criminality that Nigeria is being held captive; that structure is the structure that has impoverished Nigeria. We’ll dismantle it. It will not be there. I assure of you.”

“We’re going to turn around the power sector. Nigeria today generates 5,000 to 6,000 megawatts for 200 million people and South Africa, the second biggest in terms of the economy on the continent, 60 million people, generates over 40,000 megawatts, yet, they have declared an emergency in the power sector.

“I have said that anyone can generate up to 100,000 megawatts with our licence.

“If a country with a 60 million population generating over 40,000MW is declaring an emergency on power, what do you think somebody with 200 million people generating 5,000 to 6,000MW will do? War!

“I am going to declare war on power and I will solve it. Anybody who stands in the way, so be it.”