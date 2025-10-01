Obi, Lagos Govt Trade Words Over Trade Fair Demolition

The Lagos State Government and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, have clashed over last week’s demolition of more than 19 buildings at the ASPAMDA Market within the Lagos Trade Fair Complex.

Obi, who visited the site on Tuesday in company of senators, House of Representatives members, and Labour Party leaders, had condemned the exercise as “a test of impunity, justice and compassion.” He said the affected traders had secured approvals for their structures, urging government at all levels to show fairness and protect citizens’ investments.

The former Anambra governor commended the traders for their restraint, stressing that many of them invested heavily, often through loans, in pursuit of livelihoods and contribution to the economy. “To destroy such legitimate investments without due process is not only unjust but also economically destructive,” Obi said.

But in a swift response, Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described Obi’s comments as “emotional theatrics” and insisted the traders did not have valid approvals from the state government.

Omotoso explained that while the Federal Government’s Trade Fair Complex Board could grant leases and regulate commercial activities, it lacked powers to approve construction. He cited the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act of 1992 and a 2003 Supreme Court ruling affirming that only the Lagos State Government can issue planning permits within the state.

The commissioner noted that the state had in 2023 declared a general amnesty for owners of unapproved buildings, with several extensions given, but that the affected developers failed to regularise their papers. “When officials visited the complex, they were attacked and locked out. When invited for dialogue, the owners refused to show up,” he added.

He maintained that structures without valid planning permits remain illegal and liable to demolition, urging the public to choose between “a society governed by law or one run by emotions driven by political interests.”

The demolition, carried out by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, has since triggered strong reactions, with lawmakers pledging to investigate the incident and traders lamenting huge financial losses.