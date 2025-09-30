Connect with us

Nigerian equities add N195bn as index rises 0.17%
Published

1 hour ago

on

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the week on a positive note as investors gained N195 billion on Monday, with the All-Share Index (ASI) advancing by 0.17% to close at 142,377.56 points, up from 142,133.02 points recorded previously.

Market capitalisation rose to N90.155 trillion from N89.960 trillion, reflecting the day’s gains.

Trading activity remained robust, as investors exchanged 384 million shares worth N11.6 billion in 28,144 deals.

However, market breadth closed negative, with 25 gainers outpaced by 36 losers.

Top gainers

Thomas Wyatt and SFS REIT topped the chart, each appreciating by 10.00% to close at N3.63 and N346.55 respectively. Living Trust Insurance gained 9.90%, Eterna Oil 9.86%, while Caverton advanced 9.28%.

Top losers

On the flip side, Mansard led the losers, shedding 10.00% to close at N14.40 from N16.00. UPL fell 9.85%, Learn Africa dropped 9.72%, while Julius Berger declined by 8.70%.

Volume drivers

FBN Holdings was the most actively traded stock with 47 million units valued at N1.47 billion in 426 deals. Ellah Lakes followed with 24 million units worth N291 million in 673 deals, while Veritas Kapital exchanged 22 million shares worth N44.7 million in 122 deals.

