Obasanjo places Obi on his seat, declares, 'my job is done' [VIDEO]

Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has been captured at an event leading Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party to his seat.

The former Nigerian leader who was preparing to leave, took the microphone, and after making some remarks, went to fetch Obi, former governor of Anambra State, placed him on his seat and declared, “my job is done” before leaving the venue.

Obasanjo is said to be backing Obi’s presidential ambition, but he’s not openly endorsed any presidential candidate.

