Oando Plc has notified the exchange and investors of the company of the appointment and resignation of some members of board of directors.

The company which announced the release appointments in September disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Ayotola Jagun, posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, said Mrs Ronke Sokefun and Mrs. Nana Fatima have both been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Their appointments are scheduled to take effect from December 23, 2021, and follows the resignation of Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Mr. Muntari Zubairu as an Executive Director of the Company, both with effect from December 23, 2021.

Mrs. Sokefun graduated with LLB (Hons.) in 1987. In 1993, she joined the prestigious firm of Aluko & Oyebode as an Associate and was made a partner in 2001. In 2002, she moved to the Oando Group, where within a few years she rose to the position of Chief Legal Officer. In addition to this, she also sat on the Board of the telecom’s giant – Celtel/Zain (now Airtel) as an alternate Director up until 2011 when she was called to public service in Ogun State and proceeded to serve as a 2-term Commissioner – holding diverse portfolios – under Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s 2-term administration as Ogun State Governor.

In January 2019, she was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (‘NDIC’) by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and continues to serve in this capacity.

Mrs. Nana Fatima Mede, according to the disclosure, has a vast amount of experience spanning over three and half decades working in the Nigerian public sector in various capacities. From 1981 to 1991, Mrs. Mede completed the NYSC scheme and proceeded to gain employment at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Abuja, where she became the Principal Accountant before transferring her service to Benue State Government.

In 2001, she became the Permanent Secretary Treasury/Accountant General, moved to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in 2007, serving as a Director of Finance and the pioneer Director/National Coordinator of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS). In 2014, she was sworn in as a Federal Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment. Afterwards, Mrs. Mede was transferred as a Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Budget & National Planning before gracefully retiring after attaining the mandatory 35 years of service in 2017. Amongst other commitments, Mrs. Mede currently serves as a Technical Consultant to the Minister of State (Budget and National Planning) where she provides high-level technical assistance on Nigeria’s developmental plans. In December 2021, Mrs. Mede was appointed a member of the National Judicial Council

The outgoing Non-Executive Director, Alhaji Goni joined the Board of the Company in 2018 and was the Chairman of the Risk, Environmental, Health, Safety, Security and Quality Committee as well as a member of the Governance and Nominations Committee of the Board.

Mr. Muntari Zubairu, an Executive Director of the Company resigns from the Board with effect from December 23, 2021. Until his resignation, he was the Group Chief Corporate Services & Operations Officer and a member of the Risk, Environmental, Health, Safety, Security and Quality Committee of the Board.

